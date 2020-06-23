"Field of Dreams" Headlines Trash Pandas Movie Night

June 23, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release





"Wanna have a catch?"

It is the famous line from the film "Field of Dreams," and now the Rocket City Trash Pandas organization has the same question for North Alabama.

The organization announced On-Field Movie Night is returning to Toyota Field on Friday, July 10th, with a screening of the critically acclaimed film starring Kevin Costner. Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and showtime is set for 7:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for Adults, $8 for kids ages 12 & under, kids 2 and under are admitted free. There is no charge for parking. Trash Pandas Nation full season ticket holders will have the opportunity to gain early entry through the Trustmark VIP Lobby beginning at 5 p.m.

There will be a designated area where fans can play catch on the field prior to the start of the film.

"'Field of Dreams' is as an iconic baseball movie as there is," remarked Trash Pandas President & CEO Ralph Nelson. "The chance for families and friends to play catch on our own field of dreams, and then watch the movie on the biggest TV screen in the Tennessee Valley, is going to be an incredible experience."

All guests will be able to sit in the outfield of Toyota Field and are encouraged to bring blankets, as no chairs will be allowed. CDC Compliant Social Distancing guidelines will be in place. Attendees can also choose to find seats in the Seating Bowl.

Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Toyota Field Box Office, by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1 or by visiting TrashPandasBaseball.com/Events.

Select Toyota Field Concession stands will be open for the event.

Based on the book "Shoeless Joe" by W.P. Kinsella, "Field of Dreams" follows an Iowa farmer yearning for the chance to have one more catch with his deceased father, he begins hearing voices directing him to turn his fledgling corn field into a baseball field. The film's runtime is 1 hour and 42 minutes.

