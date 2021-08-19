Feliz, Urbina Homer in Doubleheader Split

August 19, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - Jesus Feliz and Misael Urbina both homered in Game 1 Thursday, as the Mighty Mussels split a doubleheader with the Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

The Mussels (46-42) racked up 10 hits in the first game of the doubleheader, but got no-hit by Dunedin's (41-51) Trent Palmer in a 2-0 loss in Game 2.

In the top of the second inning of the first game, Feliz clobbered a solo home run over the boardwalk in left field to put Fort Myers in front 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Zach Britton walked before PK Morris singled him to third. The next batter was Addison Barger, who dropped a base hit into right to tie the game 1-1. After a walk loaded the bases with one out, Mack Mueller lifted a sacrifice fly to center to give the Jays a 2-1 lead.

With the score the same in top of the sixth, Urbina cranked a solo homer out to left to level the game at 2-2.

After a walk in the top of the seventh, a groundout moved Will Holland to second with two outs. Kyler Fedko then singled to right to give the Mussels a 3-2 lead.

Leading by one in the top of the ninth, Patrick Winkel drew a leadoff walk before Willie Joe Garry Jr. picked up a one-out base hit. The next batter was Kyler Fedko, who singled to right center. However, Winkel was thrown out at the plate by Steward Berroa. The Mussels continued raking from there, as Alerick Soularie ripped an RBI single off the left field wall to score Garry Jr. and extend the lead to 4-2. After a walk loaded the bases, Aaron Sabato dropped a two-run single down the right field line to cap the scoring at 6-2.

Right-hander Matt Mullenbach (1-0) went 3.1 scoreless innings in relief to earn a win in his Mighty Mussels debut. He struck out five and allowed three hits. Starting pitcher Aaron Rozek went three scoreless with four strikeouts.

With Fort Myers leading the series 2-1, Sean Mooney (0-1, 0.84) takes the ball at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Dunedin will turn to Michael Dominguez (0-0, 2.57). Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.