FC Tulsa Welcome Back Andrew Booth Ahead of 2025 Season

December 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced the return of defender Andrew Booth ahead of the 2025 season.

Booth enters his second season in Tulsa after appearing in 19 contests (18 starts) for the club in 2024. The 27-year-old entered Green Country in July after being transferred from Miami FC, where he made 16 appearances (15 starts) in the stint. He posted a goal in Miami FC's season opener and added two with FC Tulsa - highlighted the match-winner in its 2-1 win over Monterey Bay F.C. to cap the season.

He earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors to both open and close the season, garnering honors in Week 1 and 34, respectively.

Drafted by Minnesota United in the fourth round of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, the former No. 96 pick has logged 116 regular-season appearances between the USL League One and USL Championship ranks across his five-year career, collecting hardware along the way.

After going unsigned by Minnesota United, Booth started his professional career spending two years with Greenville Triumph SC in USL League One. In South Carolina, Booth posted three goals and two assists for the club, winning the USL League One regular season and the USL League One Cup in his 2020 rookie campaign.

Making the jump to the USL Championship in 2022, Booth spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Charleston Battery posting six goals and four assists across 47 regular-season matches. The midfielder made a quick first impression in 2022 as he started in all but four of his 24 regular-season matches and in 2023 helped the club to an appearance at the USL Championship Final.

A native of Tamarac, Florida, Booth played four years at Florida International University from 2016-19. The midfielder tallied seven goals and nine assists across 64 appearances with the Panthers, earning All-Conference USA Honors as a junior and senior and Conference USA Midfielder of the Year in his senior campaign.

Internationally, Booth was called up to the Jamaica U-20 National Team training camp in February 2016.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

