FC Naples unveils crest, colors ahead of inaugural season

June 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







NAPLES, Fla. - FC Naples today unveiled its crest and colors at an event held at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

"As we embarked on this journey to establish the first professional soccer team in Naples, it was never uniquely about injecting excitement through professional sports into Southwest Florida. Our goal is to rally the community around the values that make us stronger. The club's crest and colors won't just represent the team, they will represent the unique beauty that we cherish about Naples as well as a powerful drive to succeed that is in the heart of local residents," said Roberto Moreno, CEO of USL Naples.

Since the USL granted a USL League One franchise to Naples in January, the team has spent months meeting with key stakeholders, area non-profit organizations, and soccer fans of all ages. During this time, hundreds of surveys were collected from residents who couldn't provide feedback in person. Through fan interviews and listening sessions, the team gained valuable insights from local residents about the heart of the community. The team has been committed to developing a brand that showcases the unique strength and beauty of Naples.

"When the club's leadership first visited with me, they promised that Naples' first professional soccer team would be a reflection of the people that make Collier County so special," said Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall. "Every step of the way, the club's leadership has fulfilled their promise. We are excited to see how the team's crest and colors will represent our community."

During the live reveal, the club is expected to announce summer tryouts dates. Local athletes are encouraged to attend and learn more about pathways to a professional soccer career. Kids will enjoy fun rounds of dart boards, soccer goals, and other family-friendly activities.

Fans who have placed a $25 deposit for season tickets will receive an exclusive, commemorative pin for attending the event. Season ticket holders will have early access to official merchandise, exclusive offers, as well as guaranteed priority and access to purchase the same seats for playoffs, cup matches, and international friendlies.

