FC Cincinnati Loan Joey Akpunonu to Huntsville City FC

August 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defender Joey Akpunonu has been recalled from his loan with USL Championship side Hartford Athletic, the club announced today. In a corresponding move, Akpunonu has been loaned to MLS NEXT Pro side Huntsville City FC for the remainder of the MLSNP season.

FC Cincinnati 2 also acquired a MLS NEXT Pro international roster spot from Huntsville City FC.

Akpunonu, 22, joined Hartford Athletic on loan in February, prior to the start of the 2024 USLC season. Akpunonu made 14 appearances, 10 starts, in USLC play, providing one assist from the backline and playing in four shutout appearances for Hartford.

The defender made his FC Cincinnati debut against Louisville City FC in the Third Round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and featured prominently for FC Cincinnati 2. The former Generation adidas player made 23 appearances, all starts, for FCC 2 in 2023.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati recall defender Joey Akpunonu from loan with Hartford Athletic on Aug. 10, 2024. FC Cincinnati loan Akpunonu to Huntsville City FC on Aug. 10, 2024. FC Cincinnati 2 acquire international roster spot from Huntsville City FC.

