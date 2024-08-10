Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Match Between Club América and St. Louis CITY SC on Tuesday, August 13
August 10, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
LOS ANGELES - Dignity Health Sports Park will host the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 match between Liga MX side Club América and MLS side St. Louis CITY SC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
Round of 16 Matchup at Dignity Heath Sports Park
Club America advanced to the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup 2024 after earning a 2-1 victory against Atlas F.C.in the Round of 32 of the competition at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 9. St. Louis CITY progressed through to the Round of 16 of the competition after defeating the Portland Timbers 3-1 at CITYPARK on Aug. 9.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 10, 2024
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Match Between Club América and St. Louis CITY SC on Tuesday, August 13 - MLS
- In a Matchup Defined by Penalty Kicks, FC Cincinnati Earned Victory with a 90 Minute Performance - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Loan Joey Akpunonu to Huntsville City FC - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Following Comeback 3-2 Win Over FC Juárez - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.