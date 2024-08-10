Dignity Health Sports Park to Host Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 Match Between Club América and St. Louis CITY SC on Tuesday, August 13

LOS ANGELES - Dignity Health Sports Park will host the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 match between Liga MX side Club América and MLS side St. Louis CITY SC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Round of 16 Matchup at Dignity Heath Sports Park

Club America advanced to the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup 2024 after earning a 2-1 victory against Atlas F.C.in the Round of 32 of the competition at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 9. St. Louis CITY progressed through to the Round of 16 of the competition after defeating the Portland Timbers 3-1 at CITYPARK on Aug. 9.

