FC Cincinnati 2 Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Ben Augee

February 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have signed midfielder Ben Augee to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Augee, 20, was selected by FC Cincinnati in the third round (No. 80 overall) of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft out of Gonzaga University in December. The Tualatin, Oregon native played his sophomore and junior college seasons with Gonzaga after transferring from Grand Canyon University following his freshman year.

As a sophomore, Augee played and started 18 matches for the Zags, just one of two players rostered to do so, and scored two goals while adding one assist. The midfielder became one of Gonzaga's most dangerous attacking threats during his junior year, where he scored five goals and tallied three assists, both career high numbers.

Augee made his collegiate debut with Grand Canyon University in 2022 and appeared in all 17 of the Antelopes regular season matches. Augee's first college goal came against Seattle University in a 4-1 win.

Augee becomes the fourth FC Cincinnati SuperDraft pick to be signed by FCC 2 over the last three years and joins Kenji Mboma Dem and Brian Schaefer, both selected in 2024, as active draft selections on an active MLSNP contract.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 sign Ben Augee to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 21, 2025.

BEN AUGEE

Position: Midfielder

Hometown: Tualatin, Oregon

Birthdate: March 1, 2004 (20)

Previous Club: Gonzaga University

