Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs UNC Tar Heels

February 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - There are 22 days to go until Chattanooga FC's home opener on March 15 against Huntsville City FC and just 16 until the club's season opener away to Inter Miami CF II.

Before the season begins in earnest, CFC has two more crucial tests as it continues its preseason preparations. The first of those two is a unique one in the match against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels men's soccer team. CFC has never faced the Tar Heels before.

CFC defender Milo Garvanian spent five seasons with the Tar Heels before transitioning to the professional game. At left-back, Garvanian was the total points leader for UNC during his senior season and helped lead the team to the Final Four of the 2020 NCAA tournament.

Newly-signed goalkeeper J.P. Philpot also played for UNC from 2020 to 2022.

Midfielder Daniel Mangarov played UNC on two occasions during his time with the University of Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). In 2022, Mangarov scored and assisted to help Virginia rally for a draw from a 2-0 deficit at North Carolina in the team's regular-season finale and in 2023 he started in a 1-0 win over UNC in Charlottesville.

Head coach Chris Nugent's side are unbeaten in preseason play this year with wins over Major League Soccer (MLS) side Atlanta United (2-1) and USL Championship club Birmingham Legion (3-2) and a draw with USL League One side One Knox SC (1-1).

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tennessee

Kick-off: 3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22

Broadcast: Chattanooga FC YouTube Talent: Gabriel Schray

