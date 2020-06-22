Fans, Quakes Raise $1,600+ for MiLB CommUNITY First Campaign

June 22, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, their fans and Minor League Baseball have all teamed up to make a donation to our local Feeding America food bank, as part of the MiLB CommUNITY First Campaign.

A total of $1,660 will be donated to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino, which is part of a bigger donation of over $50,000, raised by 100 minor league teams throughout the country as part of this MiLB program. In addition, the Quakes will provide 166 tickets to future Quakes games to frontline workers.

The MiLB CommUNITY First Campaign combined to donate more than 548,000 meals across 32 states. Your Quakes, thanks to the best fans in the California League, were one of the top-five teams to contribute.

"The Quakes pride themselves on being part of this community," said Vice President - General Manager Grant Riddle. "Our fans came to bat with us and helped raise this money for families that need it during this incredibly difficult time. We're proud to help do our part and look forward to celebrating frontline workers who do so much for this community, when it's safe to return to LoanMart Field and enjoy baseball!"

"Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino is grateful for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes efforts to step up and take action during this unprecedented time," said Philanthropy Director Carolyn Solar. "This tremendous $1,600 gift will help provide up to 12,800 meals to vulnerable families and children in the Inland Empire this summer. Thank you, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes for supporting your local food bank!"

On behalf of MiLB HQ and MiLB Charities, the Quakes would like to thank the fans and local organizations for your support of this national campaign and your continued charitable work that you do for our community. The success of this campaign once again reinforces the commitment and positive impact that the Quakes and all of minor league baseball has in our communities.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.