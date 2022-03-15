Fans First Spring Training Starts Friday with Orange vs. Blue Game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Fans First spring training will start Friday when the New York Mets host an Orange vs. Blue game at Clover Park at 1:10 p.m.

As part of a Fans First initiative, tickets and parking to the game are free. Upon entry fans will be receive one free soda or beer (8 oz. Coke or 8 oz. Bud Light). Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Fans can begin to claim their tickets to the Orange vs. Blue game on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online at mets.com/springtraining or in person at the Box Office. The Box Office opens daily at 10 a.m. All tickets for the Orange vs. Blue game are general admission.

The Fans First spring training continues on Thursday, March 31st vs. the Washington Nationals. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, $1 beer (8 oz. Bud Light), $1 soda (8 oz. Coke) and postgame fireworks.

Fans who purchase a ticket the spring training home finale vs. the Miami Marlins on April 3rd will also receive a free ticket to the St. Lucie Mets home opener on April 12th.

There will be three fan giveaways this spring:

- March 26th - Mets playing cards presented by Geico to the first 1,500 fans

- March 27th - Reusable straw/bottle opener presented by Delta to the first 1,500 fans

- April 3rd - Florida Mr. Mets bobble head presented by Solomon Urology to the first 1,500 fans

The Mets released a revised spring training schedule last week. They will play eight home games against the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. The official home opener in Sunday vs. St. Louis. Tickets to all eight games are on sale now.

Spring training games on the weekend start at 1:10 p.m. while the four weekday games are slated for 6:10 p.m.

