Fans, Americans Come Together to Celebrate 2020-21 Campaign

The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club put a wrap on the 2020-21 campaign on Thursday, June 24,as fans were welcomed into Bar Louie at the Village of Allen to celebrate Season XII in style. Members of the Western Conference Regular Season Championship Team's players and coaches, the "World Famous Allen Ice Angels", and of course, Biscuit the Bulldog were all on hand along with a capacity crowd.

Earlier in the evening fans who won their auctions in the ADOPT-AN-AMERICAN program were treated to an exclusive VIP event in the AMERICANS Team Locker room, where they were presented with a white game-worn jersey from their adopted AMERICAN. Stay tuned for details for this auction for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The 2020-21 Allen AMERICANS earned the following accolades;

ECHL #1, Regular Season Wins (45)

ECHL #1, Points (94)

ECHL #1, Goals (236)

ECHL #2, 20.5% Power Play Record

ECHL #3, 3.28 Penalty Kill rating

Les Lancaster, D, ALL-ECHL 1st Team

Matt Register, D, ALL-ECHL 2nd Team

The next special event on the AMERICANS calendar is set for 11:30 am, Monday, June 28 at Ellen's Restaurant in Allen, TX as the monthly ELLEN'S PRO HOCKEY LUNCH with the AMERICANS returns. Head Coach | General Manager Steve Martinson is the featured speaker, and will recap the just completed season for the AMERICANS. Tickets for the event are free, with a discounted menu also available from Ellen's. To reserve your spot please click here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ellens-pro-hockey-lunch-with-the-americans-tickets-159910459489

UPCOMING DATES: AMERICANS in the Community

Saturday, July 3 Independence Day Parade, Tom Bean, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog, "Voice of the Americans" Tommy Daniels

Saturday, July 3 Hometown Parade, McKinney, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog

Sunday, July 5 Frisco Freedom Fest, Frisco, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog

