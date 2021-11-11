Fang Hosting Breakfast with Santa on December 4

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Fang T. Rattler had to take a year off from hosting one of his favorite events and he is excited to announce the return of Breakfast with Santa presented by EatStreet in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, December 4. Make reservations by Wednesday, November 24 because there is limited space for this event.

The event is $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of three and twelve. Children aged two and under may attend for free. Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, donut holes, coffee, and juice.

Santa will be the guest of honor and Fang will have a place for attendees to decorate Christmas cookies, too.

You may make a reservation for Breakfast with Santa in person at the ticket office, by calling (920) 733-4152, or online through the Timber Rattlers website.

Memberships for the 2022 Fang's Kids' Crew presented by Jack's Pizza and Badger Sports Park will be available for purchase in early December. Membership is $30 and includes the following:

Official Kids' Crew T-Shirt

Official Kids' Crew Autograph Book

Official Kids' Crew Drawstring Backpack

A 15% Discount in the Snake Pit Team Store

Twelve Reserved Seat Ticket Vouchers for free admission to all Sunday home games in the 2022 regular season

And more!

The Snake Pit Team Store will be open from 10:00am to 3:00pm on December 4 to allow attendees to get some early Christmas shopping done. There will be more information on extended holiday store hours, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday later this month.

