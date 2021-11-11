Cubs Offer Ticket Package Celebrating Ten Year Anniversary

SOUTH BEND, IN - Exactly ten years ago today, on November 11, 2011, at exactly 11:11 a.m. Eastern Time, Andrew Berlin purchased the South Bend Silver Hawks and forever changed professional baseball in the region. To commemorate this historic day, the South Bend Cubs are offering a ticket package only available for the next 24-hours.

The Ten-Year Anniversary Package includes one field box game ticket to Opening Night on April 8, one field box game ticket for the 4th of July, and a $22 gift certificate to the Cubs Den Team Store.

This exclusive package, valued at $48, is available for only $33 and can be purchased by calling the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988. Ticket packages will not be available online. No additional fees will be applied when ordering by phone.

Only 111 packages will be offered and only be available for purchase until 11:11 a.m. ET on Friday, November 12. This is your first and only opportunity to purchase tickets to our two most popular 2022 game dates until individual game tickets go on sale in March.

South Bend will open the 2022 season at Four Winds Field on April 8 with a three-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

