Fan Appreciation Day Saturday at 3pm

The final game of the regular season is on tap for your Halifax Mooseheads this Saturday afternoon at 3pm when they host the Charlottetown Islanders on Fan Appreciation Day.

There will be special in-game giveaways that fans can look forward to during the game, plus free Mooseheads activity books for kids being handed out at our fans corner booth at the top of section 27. All regular merchandise will be buy one, get one 50% off. Jerseys, customizations and specialized items not included such as mystery signed sticks and pucks.

The game will also feature a special pregame ceremony to salute the three graduating overage players. The team will honour Captain Brady Schultz, Alternate Captain Braeden MacPhee and goalie Jacob Steinman with a video tribute and centre-ice ceremony.

The Mooseheads officially clinched a playoff berth by virtue of last Sunday's home ice victory over Cape Breton and could potentially have their first round opponent decided by a win or a loss versus the Islanders, depending on what happens with the Gatineau Olympiques during the final weekend of the season. There are currently three possible opponents with Rouyn-Noranda the most likely although there are also scenarios that could play out for the Moose to face either Drummondville or Shawinigan.

The complete First Round, Gilles Courteau Playoff Schedule will be released shortly after Saturday's game. We know Halifax will play a 2-3-2 series format and that the team will start on the road on Friday, March 28th and Saturday, March 29th.

Playoff tickets are now available for Full Season members and 15 Pack holders on your Mooseheads Account Manager until Friday March 21st. Playoff tickets will be available to General Public starting Tuesday, March 25th on ticketmaster.com

