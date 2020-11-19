Family Math...With a Focus on Fun and You

If you have a family, you know how expensive taking them out can be. How much time and effort goes into planning activities for everyone to partake in.

Well not in this town if you come to Capital Credit Union Park next summer. We wanted to take some pressure off you by creating something turn-key that simplifies your life and is focused on YOU and your family.

Every family is different. Creating one cookie cutter ticket plan would be impossible to please everyone, so we created the most flexible ticket plan possible to let you choose how often and when to entertain your family.

Here's what we came up with:

Six reserved box seat tickets to use at your leisure. We call this our 5 Game Plus Legacy Membership. We split each Membership out over 6 games (5 regular season games plus Opening Day) that include our best promotions such as post-game fireworks, entertainment acts, and great giveaways, but make the plan flexible so you are able to exchange tickets out however you would like to attend the number of games that you are able. Have a family of 6? Bring everyone to one game. Have a family of 3? Come out to two games! It's that simple! Also, let's not forget that all children 5 and under are FREE! Oh yeah, if you don't have a family yet, bring three friends out to the game with you.

One $50 gift card per package. Each 5 Game Plus Legacy Membership comes with a $50 gift card to use however you would like to spend it, wherever you would like to spend it, while at Capital Credit Union Park! Whether it'd be a hot dog and ice-cold beverage at the concession stand or a new t-shirt in the Team Apparel Fan Shop, you get to choose!

One FREE Booyah baseball cap. Heck, we'll even start your wardrobe collection off with a Booyah hat. You can choose what else to compliment it with in the Fan Shop with your gift card.

Guaranteed giveaways. If it's a game featuring giveaways, no need to worry about being first in line for your bobblehead doll! No matter when you show up, present your ticket at Auto Select Fan Services and pick up your item.

Priority Seating in any section. Want to sit behind home plate? You can! Want to sprawl out on the grass berm and let the kid run around and play in the Kids Zone? You can! You

Merchandise discount. Season-long 20% merchandise discount at the Team Apparel Fan Shop.

Value for YOU. Here's the breakdown:

Item Total

6 Reserved Tickets $84 (behind home plate)

1 $50 Gift Card $50

1 Booyah Hat $15

Total Value: $149

Your Price: $99

If it's easier for you, we will break up the cost with our easy payment plan.

Why not buy later? This deal is not available on gamedays. You need to order in advance. Plus, if you order by December 11th you will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an additional $250 gift card. Who wouldn't want to start their game day experience with $300 to play with?

For more information or to reserve your 5 Game Plus Legacy Membership, call Andrew Johnson at 920-497-7225, email [email protected], or stop by the Booyah Front Office at Capital Credit Union Park Monday through Friday, 8:30am-5pm.

