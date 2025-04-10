Familiar Faces at the Plate: Huskies' Return Three for 2025

DULUTH, Minn. - As the Duluth Huskies prepare for the 2025 season, three familiar faces will be back at Wade Stadium. Cardel Dick, Jake Downing, and Elijah Fairchild all made strong impressions in their first seasons with the team and are set to bring experience, energy, and offensive production back to the Huskies lineup this summer.

Cardel Dick, Omaha

Cardel Dick, a catcher and infielder from Omaha, joined the Duluth Huskies last season in late May and quickly made an impact. Throughout 14 games, he posted a solid .289 batting average. One of his standout moments came in early June when he hit a three-run go-ahead home run in a victory over Thunder Bay, a game where he also reached base four times. Cardel will look to pick up where he left off in his second stint in the Northwoods League, continuing to contribute both at the plate and in the field.

Jake Downing, Cal Poly

Jake Downing, a freshman infielder from Cal Poly, is returning to the Duluth Huskies for his second summer after an exciting first season with the team. A 2024 graduate of Junipero Serra High School, in his senior season, Jake posted a .386 batting average en route to earning San Mateo Daily Journal Player of the Year honors. Downing played 36 games for the Huskies last season after arriving in Duluth in the second week of June. He became an integral part of the second-half surge that led the team to the playoffs, finishing with an on-base percentage of .399. One of his standout moments was hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in extra innings in a July game against Eau Claire, which the Huskies eventually won. Jake is excited for his second season with the Huskies, looking forward to continuing his development as a player and contributing to the team's success.

Elijah Fairchild, Cal State Northridge

Elijah Fairchild, a sophomore infielder from Cal State Northridge, will return to the Duluth Huskies after completing his first season at CSUN. Before that, Fairchild played at Skyline College, where he was coached by current Huskies field manager and Associate Head Coach at Skyline, Marcus Pointer. In 2024, he hit .366 with 19 extra-base hits across 42 games, earning All-Conference First Team honors at Skyline. Fairchild joined the Huskies late last summer for the second-half playoff push, making his debut on July 30. He appeared in 11 games, including the season finale against La Crosse on August 12, where he reached base three times.

