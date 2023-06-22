Familiar Face, Former Champ Acquired

June 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have traded Donovan Tehan and Adam Wisco to Virginia in exchange for Dustin Henning and Travis Ridgen. Dustin Henning is no stranger to Watertown. He won a championship for the city in 2015. He is a leader. He has the second most professional games played amongst active FPHL players (behind Joe Pace). Travis Rigden is somewhat untested in the FPHL. Having recorded his only pro win in Watertown, playing for the MC Rockers, he is ready to return to H20 in hopes to win a #1 position. Besides being big on the ice, Trav4Oilers is somewhat of a household name amongst the hockey community, especially on Youtube.

Adam Wisco is heading to Sisak, Croatia this season to play for KHL Sisak Vitezovi. He played 6gms with a 3.65 GAA, .901 SV% with a 1-4-0 record. Donovan Tehan is a solid, defensive defenseman who isn't afraid to lay the body. He played 9 games for the Wolves, ending the season with 1a and 4 penalty minutes. Tehan, a recent graduate of Ohio University, has expressed his interest in using his degree to attain a job in law-enforcement. The Wolves would like to thank both Donovan and Adam for their time in Watertown. We'd at the same time like to welcome Dustin and Travis to Watertown.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2023

Familiar Face, Former Champ Acquired - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.