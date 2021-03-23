Fairleigh Dickinson to Send Two to Rochester

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are pleased to introduce another two players set to play in the teal and black this summer. Fairleigh Dickinson right-handed pitchers Brendan Medoro and Phil Romeo are the two newest Honkers signees for the 2021 season.

Medoro hasÂ impressed early in his junior campaign for the Knights. The Lake Worth, Fla. native has amassed a 0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings pitched thus far, and profiles to be a pivotal back-end bullpen piece in Rochester this year. In four appearances, Medoro has struck out six of the 37 hitters he's pitched against and has allowed just one earned run in that span. In 2020, Medoro appeared in six games (one start) for the Knights, hurling 15 total innings and punching out nine batters. The righty did not walk a hitter last year and picked up one of the two Fairleigh Dickinson saves recorded before the season was halted.

"Brendan's been very effective so far this spring for Fairleigh Dickinson out of the bullpen," said Honkers field manager Paul Weidner. "He mixes pitches well and we hope to have him pitch important innings for us this summer."

Romeo, also a junior, has only appeared once for the Knights in 2021 - throwing just one-third of an inning against Wagner College (NY) - but has strung together 21.1 innings over his two prior seasons at FDU. In 2020, the Alliance, Ohio native tossed 11.2 of those innings, including four scoreless in a game against Navy. Romeo struck out five over his four appearances in that time frame, and started twice.

"Phil is yet another quality arm," Weidner said. "We're looking forward to watching him fill up the strike zone for us this summer."

