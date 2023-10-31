Express Report: Jung Displays Great Defense, Rangers Take Game 3

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field on Monday evening. Texas improves to 9-0 in road games during the 2023 Postseason.

Here's the full report on how former Round Rock Express players fared in Game 3:

LF Evan Carter: 2-3, BB

Carter has not looked like a 21-year-old during this postseason run as he grabbed two more hits and a walk in Game 3. The lefty has reached safely in each of his first 15 postseason games. His 15-game on-base streak to begin his postseason career is tied with INF Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers and SS Elvis Andrus of the Texas Rangers for the third-longest streak all-time within a player's first postseason. OF Gary Sheffield of the Florida Marlins holds the record after reaching in each of his first 16 career postseason games in 1997.

DH Mitch Garver: 0-4, K

While Garver went 0-4, he put a scare into the Chase Field crowd in the ninth inning. After Carter walked, Garver crushed one to the wall, but CF Alek Thomas jumped up to make the catch and save the day.

3B Josh Jung: 0-3, 2 K

Don't just look at the box score and think Jung didn't have a major impact. His web gem in the third inning helped the Rangers get out of a jam in the second inning. After a ground ball deflected off RHP Max Scherzer, the baseball rolled over to Jung. He bare-handed it and tossed to first base to end the threat.

RHP José Leclerc: SV, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 3 BF

It was just another day at the office for Leclerc. He tossed a three-up, three-down ninth frame which included two strikeouts. The righty has four saves this postseason and has been the anchor of the Rangers bullpen.

CF Leody Taveras: 0-3

Taveras went hitless but continues to slot in at the ninth spot of the Rangers lineup and provide steady defense for Bruce Bochy.

RHP Josh Sborz: HOLD, 1.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 4 BF

Sborz now has a 0.93 ERA (1 ER/9.2 IP) this postseason and he lowered it last night with a scoreless inning of work. He kept the Rangers lead intact in the seventh inning and has been one of the most important arms out of the Texas bullpen.

UP NEXT: The Rangers will get set for Game 4 tonight at Chase Field with first pitch slated for 7:03 p.m. CT.

The following list of former Round Rock Express players are on the Rangers World Series roster:

Texas Rangers

LHP Cody Bradford (2023)

OF Evan Carter (2023)

C Mitch Garver (2022, 2023)

OF Travis Jankowski (2023)

INF Josh Jung (2021, 2022)

RHP Jose Leclerc (2016, 2018, 2022)

LHP Martin Perez (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)

RHP Josh Sborz (2022, 2023)

INF Josh Smith (2022)

OF Leody Taveras (2021, 2022, 2023)

