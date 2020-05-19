Express Camps Start June 1 at Dell Diamond

May 19, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





Get the kids out of the house this summer at one of several Round Rock Express Camps at Dell Diamond, starting June 1! Every camper will receive a t-shirt as part of registration and all camps will be limited to ensure quality instruction as well as follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the State of Texas.

Additional policies and procedures have been put in place for the safety of all campers, coaches and staff. You can read more about these protocols at ExpressCamps.com.

Registration is now open at for the follow Express Camps:

Half-Day Camp: June 1-4; ages 6-12

Elite Half-Day Camp: June 10-12; ages 10-14

Half-Day Camp: June 15-18; ages 6-12

Full-Day Camp: June 22-25; ages 8-14

Half-Day Camp: June 29-July 2; ages 6-12

Elite Half-Day Camp: July 8-10; ages 10-14

Full-Day Camp: July 13-16; ages 8-14

Half-Day Camp: July 27-30; ages 6-12

Half-Day Softball Camp: August 3-6; ages 6-14

Visit ExpressCamps.com for more information about all Express Camps and to reserve a spot for your child today. For additional questions, please contact [email protected]

As a thank you for either registering multiple children or registering for multiple camps at once, an automatic 10% discount will be applied in the cart at checkout.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2020

Express Camps Start June 1 at Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.