Express Announce Trades on Tour Camps

Published on June 15, 2026 under National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada)

Windsor Express News Release







(WINDSOR, ON) - The Windsor Express is proud to announce the return of its Trades On Tour Skilled Trades Camp, taking place July 20- 24, 2026, and the launch of a new Trades On Tour Skilled Trades Camp for Girls running July 27-31, 2026.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural camp, the Windsor Express is expanding the program to provide even more opportunities for youth to explore rewarding careers in the skilled trades. The organization has partnered with Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor (WEST) to deliver a dedicated camp experience exclusively for girls ages 11-14, designed to introduce participants to women leaders and professionals working throughout the skilled trades sector.

The Trades On Tour Camp was developed as an extension of the Windsor Express' annual Express to the Trades Skilled Trades Career Expo, an initiative the organization has hosted for the past five years prior to select home games at the WFCU Centre. The camp provides youth with a hands-on opportunity to further explore the skilled trades through direct engagement with industry professionals and workplace environments.

"We are excited to continue growing the Trades On Tour program and creating meaningful opportunities for youth to explore careers in the skilled trades," said Dartis Willis, President & CEO of the Windsor Express. "The skilled trades offer incredible career pathways that are essential to our community. Through these camps, we are helping young people discover opportunities they may not have previously considered while connecting them with professionals who can inspire their future career journeys."

The girls-only camp marks an important milestone for the program and aims to encourage greater participation of young women in the skilled trades by providing mentorship and learning experiences led by women working in the industry.

"WEST is thrilled to partner with the Windsor Express to deliver this unique opportunity for young girls in our community," said Rose Anguiano Hurst, Executive Director of Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor. "Representation matters. By connecting girls with successful women working in the skilled trades, we can help break down barriers, build confidence, and demonstrate the wide range of rewarding career opportunities available to them. We look forward to inspiring the next generation of skilled trades professionals."

Both camp weeks will offer participants an engaging and educational experience through:

Guided tours of skilled trades facilities

Interactive workshops and hands-on activities

Industry speaker presentations and Q&A sessions

Exposure to a variety of skilled trades career pathways As an added bonus, every participant will receive camp swag and a Windsor Express ticket voucher.

Space is limited for both camps. For more information to register, visit www.windsorexpress.ca.







National Basketball League of Canada Stories from June 15, 2026

Express Announce Trades on Tour Camps - Windsor Express

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