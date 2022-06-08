Explorers Rained out in Geneva

Geneva, IL - The second game of the series between the Sioux City Explorers and the Kane County Cougars has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader consisting of two seven inning contests on Thursday beginning at 3:30 pm.

The Explorers will now play doubleheaders in back to back games, on Thursday against Kane County and on Friday against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

