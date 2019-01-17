Explorers Ink Experienced LHP

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed LHP Evan DeLuca to a 2019 American Association contract. The 2019 season will mark DeLuca's 10th season in professional baseball.

DeLuca was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 44th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Immaculata High School in Somerville, NJ. DeLuca would spend 3 seasons in the Yankees organization, being named a 2011 New York-Pennsylvania League Mid-Season All-Star pitching for the Short Season Single-A Staten Island Yankees.

DeLuca pitched in the Frontier League in 2013 before being signed by the Colorado Rockies organization in 2014, pitching for their Short Season Single-A affiliate, the Tri-City Dust Devils. Since 2015, DeLuca has pitched the last 4 seasons at the independent baseball level, making stops in the American Association, Atlantic League, and the Can-Am League.

Last season, DeLuca pitched for the New Jersey Jackals in the Can-Am League, posting a perfect 4-0 record in 44 games out of the bullpen. The lefty owned a 3.76 ERA, surrendering just 52 hits in 55 innings pitched, while racking up 79 strikeouts.

With the signing of DeLuca, the Explorers now have 6 players (4 pitchers, 2 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.

In other team news, the Explorers announced that club has traded OF Luis Durango to the Quebec Capitales (Can-Am League) in exchange for LHP Jay Johnson. Johnson went 7-2 in 28 games (12 starts) for Quebec last season, owning an impressive 2.63 ERA. Last season for the Explorers, Durango appeared in all 100 games, hitting .303 with 71 runs scored and 24 stolen bases.

The Explorers 2019 home opener will be Thursday, May 16th versus the Lincoln Saltdogs in a 7:12pm contest. Get in the game with the Sioux City Explorers by reserving your 2019 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages, or company group outing now by calling 712-277-WINS (9467).

