Exhibition Games Begin at Carpenter Complex

March 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - For the first time in 2025, the Phillies major and minor leaguers were playing games at the same time, with Threshers Skipper Marty Malloy at the helm of the away team in the first Phillies Intrasquad Game of Spring Training at the Carpenter complex. Marty and the away team

The road team struck first, beginning with a two-out single by Aroon Escobar off former Thresher Alan Rangel. The next batter, Alirio Ferrebus, brought him home with a double to plate the game's first run. With each pitcher on a pitch limit, the home team was unable to answer despite loading the bases in the bottom of the second inning, with singles from 2024 Threshers John Spikerman and Trent Farquhar in the frame.

The game stayed tied until the bottom of the fifth when Trent Farquhar led off the frame with a double to left-center field. After advancing to third on the first wild pitch of the day, Dante Nori brought him home to tie the game at one. With the intrasquad exhibition limited to five innings, the game finished in a 1-1 tie after the bottom of the fifth.

Seth Johnson struck out two and allowed three hits in 1.2 shutout frames. Guillio Zuñiga retired all four batters he faced. Ethan Chenault walked one and struck out two in 1.0 scoreless inning and Chuck King allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts for the away team. Alan Rangel allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 2.0 innings. Austin Schulfer struck out two and retired all three batters he faced in 1.0 shutout frame and Ryan Dromboski allowed one hit and two walks with one strikeout in 2.0 shutout innings for the home team.

A huge positive in this game was the lack of errors and strong overall defensive play. Maybe one play in the field could have been called an error, and that happened in the first or second inning. There were very few wild pitches and both catchers, especially 2023 Thresher Jordan Dissin, were excellent behind the plate. Dissin and Eduardo Tait, the two backstops in the intrasquad game, each threw out one runner trying to steal and neither allowed a passed ball.

You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 4, 2025

Exhibition Games Begin at Carpenter Complex - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.