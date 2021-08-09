Exciting Promotions, Raffle Prizes, and Loads of Fun at Bosse Field this Week

Otters are back home all this week with exciting promotions, giveaways, and loads of fun!

The Evansville Otters are back home this week for a fun-filled week at the ballpark, as the team takes on the Southern Illinois Miners and the Lake Erie Crushers to begin the stretch run of the 2021 season.

The excitement this week includes special deals, firework shows, raffle giveaways, theme jerseys, and more!

Tuesday's series opener against the Miners is a Taco Tuesday. Taco Tuesday includes deals on tacos, nachos, frozen margaritas, and on Modelo and Corona beer. Tuesday is also Military Appreciation with the VFW, as the Evansville Otters want to recognize and thank all active and retired military personnel for their service.

Wednesday is Senior Connection Wednesday with $2 tickets for seniors 55 and older.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday with Edward Jones, featuring discounted deals on drafts and domestic cans. The Otters are also partnering with Youth First, who will be offering special prizes for kids as they head back to school.

Friday is fan-favorite "E is for Everyone" Night at the ballpark. Free General Admission vouchers can be found at local area public libraries, Azzip Pizza, and other local restaurants and businesses. The night will feature several raffle giveaways, inflatables, a coloring contest, clowns and face painting, photo booth, kids running the bases after the game, and many more fun activities for the family. Plus, there will be a dazzling firework show after the game courtesy of Indiana 811.

Saturday is Breast Cancer Awareness Night and postgame fireworks show with Marathon and the Ivy Tech Foundation. The Otters will be wearing pink-themed jerseys for breast cancer awareness, and you'll want to stay in your seats for a BIG fireworks show.

Sunday's homestand finale will be Dog Days of Summer. Bring your dog to the game and get hot dogs for only $2!

The Otters are back at Bosse Field and you be should be too! Gather your friends and get back to fun this summer at the ballpark!

Get your tickets now at evansvilleotters.com, by calling (812) 435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office.

