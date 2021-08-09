Gunnar Kines Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that Gunnar Kines has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 8. It is his second Pitcher of the Week honor this season, and the fourth time overall in 2021 that a Miner has won the award.

The left-hander is coming off arguably the best start of his decorated Frontier League career on Wednesday night at Gateway, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning in Sauget while striking out a career-high 12 batters across seven shutout innings in earning the victory to help the Miners break a five-game losing streak. In the process, he surpassed both 400 career innings pitched and 400 career strikeouts in the Frontier League, becoming the sixth pitcher in league history to strike out 400 batters. He also passed former Miner Tyler Lavigne to move into fifth place on the Frontier League's career strikeout list.

Already the seventh Miner to win the Pitcher of the Week Award since it was created in 2014, he is the first of the seven to win the award multiple times in a Southern Illinois uniform.

Having won four of their last five games, a streak kicked off by Kines' brilliant start, the Miners head to Evansville next to kick off a six-game road trip on Tuesday, August 10, at Bosse Field. Michael Austin will start the series opener on the mound against the Otters' Tim Holdgrafer at 6:35 p.m.

