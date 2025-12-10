Every Warren Hill Save from the Halifax Thunderbirds 11-2 Win over the Oshawa Firewolves in Week 2.
Published on December 10, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Warren Hill's historic night resulted in 49 saves on 51 shots on goal (96.1%), tying an NLL record for goals allowed held by Bob Watson (1999) and Matt Vinc (2015).
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
