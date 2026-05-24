Every Scoring Play from Saskatchewan vs. Winnipeg: CFL Preseason
Published on May 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exciting preseason action.
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