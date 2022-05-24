Everblades to Hold Second Warm-Up Jersey Auction Benefiting St. Matthew's House

ESTERO, Fla -- The Florida Everblades will hold its second virtual auction on the DASH Auction App this week for game-worn 2021-22 warm-up jerseys. All net proceeds from the virtual auction will be donated to St. Matthew's House. To view the auction, click HERE.

"We're honored to partner with the Everblades for the virtual auction of this beautiful jersey, with the proceeds being used to help people experiencing hunger, homelessness, addiction, and poverty in our community. We thank you for your support," said Bill Curry, Vice President of Development for St. Matthew's House.

"We are excited to be teaming up with the important organization of St. Matthew's House for this year's auction of our team warm-up jerseys," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "St. Matthew's House has been a great local partner of the Everblades the past few years and continues to make a difference in the lives of so many different individuals. We are looking forward to raising money for this amazing organization and supporting our local community."

Please note that all jerseys only have a number on the back and no nameplate. Additionally, jerseys will not be available to be picked up until after the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs are over.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of jersey numbers, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each jersey.

The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, May 25 at 10:00 am through Saturday, May 28 at 8:30 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3

#1- Goalie #2 #6

#4 #8 #11

#7 #17 #15

#12 #20 #18

#16 #23 #27

#19 #29 #36

#22 #35 - Goalie #37 - Goalie

#28 #38 #55

#33 - Goalie #47 #60 - Goalie

#39 #61 - Goalie #40

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 12:00 pm on Sunday, May 29. Group 2 jerseys will end at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 29. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, May 29.

Tickets for Games Three and Four of the Eastern Conference Finals in Estero on Wednesday, March 25 and Friday, March 27 are on sale at the Hertz Arena Fifth Third Box Office and via Ticketmaster. The puck drops both nights at 7:30 pm. To learn more, call or text (239) 948-7825 or purchase HERE.

Fans unable to catch any of the Eastern Conference Finals games in person can watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. In addition, fans can listen to the exciting game action online via Mixlr at www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades or on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM.

