Everblades to Hold 2022-23 Season Game Worn Jersey Auction

May 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announce on Thursday that the organization will hold a virtual auction for the game-worn home and away jerseys on the DASH Auction App starting this Friday. To view the auction, click HERE.

The "Buy It Now" option will not be available this auction. Bidding for the gray jerseys will start at $250 and the special edition navy jerseys will start at $350. Pickup will NOT start until the end of the season and winners will receive an email for pickup and/or shipping arrangements.

The jersey auction will open Friday, May 19th at 12 p.m. and will close on Friday, June 2nd at 12 p.m. Winner of each jersey will be contacted once the auction ends with further details.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction.

