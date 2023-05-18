ECHL Transactions - May 18
May 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 18, 2023:
Newfoundland:
Add Zach Solow, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 18, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - May 18 - ECHL
- Everblades to Hold 2022-23 Season Game Worn Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Preview of Conference Finals of 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Stingrays Extend Affiliation with Washington Capitals - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.