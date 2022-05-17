Everblades to Face Growlers in 2022 Eastern Conference Finals

May 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced the schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Newfoundland Growlers. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be held on Friday, May 20 and Sunday, May 22 at Mary Brown's Centre in St. Johns, Newfoundland. Games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Hertz Arena. If necessary, game six and seven would be played back at Mary Brown's Centre.

The dates for Eastern Conference Finals of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida are listed below with all home dates at Hertz Arena:

Friday, May 20 at 5:30 pm

Sunday, May 22 at 5:30 pm

Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 27 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 pm (If necessary)

Tuesday, May 31 at 5:30 pm (If necessary)

Wednesday, June 1 at 5:30 pm (If necessary)

Tickets may be purchased for all home games through Ticketmaster, or call/text the Everblades office at 239-948-7825.

