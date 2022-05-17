ECHL, StellarAlgo Announce Milestone League-Wide Partnership

May 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced a milestone partnership with StellarAlgo, the leading customer cloud platform for the sports and live audience industry. This first-of-its-kind partnership will provide all 28 ECHL teams with secure, efficient and reliable access to their customer data, enabling them to better understand and engage with their fans and streamline reporting to provide league executives with a comprehensive, in-depth view of each team's performance.

"This is a monumental partnership for StellarAlgo. It's rewarding to have the opportunity to support all 28 teams of the ECHL, and their league-wide goals, as they use our platform to help solve some of their biggest challenges," said Vincent Ircandia, founder and CEO at StellarAlgo. "The ECHL is one of the most innovative leagues in all of North American sports - they recognize how our platform will help them engage with their passionate fans and use data-driven insights to provide an optimal fan experience at every turn."

The partnership will enable all levels of the ECHL to gain deeper insight into their fan universe, providing sales and marketing departments with the tools they need to enhance their customer segmentation,increase retention and sell more single-game tickets and packages. StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform (CDP) will also enable individual teams to automate their reporting to the league office, providing league executives with a comprehensive view of their fanbase so they can identify and monitor trends, measure year-over-year revenue and more.

"The ECHL's partnership with StellarAlgo is centralized around learning more about our attendees and harnessing this information to grow our fanbase and learn how to better serve our customers," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "By utilizing this powerful platform across all 28 of our member teams starting in the 2022-23 season, we will now be able to quickly identify trends across all our markets and ultimately enhance our business with the added value the StellarAlgo team brings with their extensive knowledge throughout the industry."

StellarAlgo already has proven success driving revenue for ECHL organizations - both the Florida Everblades and Toledo Walleye utilize the platform.

"Our organization has fully embraced using data-driven practices to engage with our fanbase, and StellarAlgo's CDP has given us the tools and insights we need to better understand our customers and grow those relationships," said Toledo Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager Neil Neukam. "I'm thrilled the rest of the league will now have access to the platform so they too can engage more effectively and efficiently with our amazing ECHL fans."

"We access our CDP multiple times daily and, over the course of the 2021-22 season, we built more than 80 distinct fan segments," said Walleye Director of Ticket Strategy and Analytics Brian Perkins. "StellarAlgo's platform enables us to target and retarget key segments in an efficient and timely manner, helping us to increase engagement rates, retain more single-ticket buyers, and gain measurable, actionable insights into how to best connect with our fans."

StellarAlgo launched its Customer Data Platform back in 2017 and now provides actionable, machine learning-driven insights into fan engagement data to over 110 sports and live audience properties and partners throughout North America. The widespread adoption of the technology led to StellarAlgo raising a $16.5 million Series A funding round last November, led by Toronto-based Carallas Holdings and others, including Newbound VC and Bleacher Report founder Dave Finocchio. Recognizing the significant growth and opportunity of teams and leagues outside the NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB and MLS, StellarAlgo launched the Emerging Leagues business unit (ELBU) in January, which is dedicated to supporting the unique needs and cultures of these businesses. StellarAlgo is partnered with more than 50 emerging teams and leagues across North America. For more information, please visit stellaralgo.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.