Everblades Bring on Rookies McDonald and McIlmurray

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with forwards Kody McDonald and Austin McIlmurray for the 2021-22 season. McDonald and McIlmurray are both entering their first full professional season.

McDonald, a Lethbridge, Alberta native, skated the past two years for the Carleton University Ravens in USports of Canada. During his time with the Ravens, McDonald recorded five goals and seven assists in 24 games.

Prior to playing with the Ravens, McDonald played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Prince George Cougars, Prince Albert Raiders and Victoria Royals. Over the course of 323 games, McDonald tallied 95 goals and 103 assists in the WHL.

McIlmurray, a Coral Springs, Florida native started his professional career in the ECHL last season with the Wichita Thunder. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward recorded six goals and four assists in 22 games with the Thunder.

Before going pro, McIlmurray skated for four years with Sacred Heart University. During his time with the Pioneers, McIlmurray recorded 45 goals and 41 assists in 137 games. During the 2019-20 season, he was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association First All-Star team and was the scoring champion with 31 goals.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

