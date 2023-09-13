Evansville Falls in Heartbreaker in FLCS Game Two

September 13, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Quebec City, Quebec - The Quebec Capitales hit a two-run walk-off home run to defeat the Evansville Otters 7-6 on Wednesday night in game two of the Frontier League Championship Series at the Stade Canac.

Quebec scored five unanswered runs over the last two innings. The Capitales notched two singles to spearhead a key eighth inning. With two outs, a double and single scored three runs to trim Evansville's lead to 6-5 after eight.

The Capitales led off the ninth with a walk. Juremi Profar followed with a two-run walk-off blast.

The Otters big lead was keyed by a four-run fourth inning courtesy of six hits in the frame. Gary Mattis drove in the first two runs on a triple that bounced over the head of Quebec's right-fielder. Jake Green followed with an RBI single.

Josh Allen capped the scoring with a two-out RBI knock for a 5-2 Evansville lead.

The Otters added a run in the seventh. Kona Quiggle doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch for a four run Otters' lead entering the eighth.

Zach Smith was strong in a four inning start for the Otters. He allowed just one earned run with four strikeouts.

Parker Brahms worked 3.2 innings in relief, working a perfect first three innings from the mound.

Quebec scratched across an unearned run in the first. Justin Felix hit a solo home run in the second for Evansville before the Capitales answered with another run in the bottom half of the frame.

Evansville closer Jake Polancic suffered the loss in pitching the ninth. Evan Rutckyj pitched the top of the ninth for Quebec and earned the win.

Josh Allen led Evansville with two hits. Eight of nine Otters recorded hits.

The best of five Frontier League Championship Series now finishes in Evansville. The Otters and Capitales play in game three on Friday night with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch from Bosse Field.

Tickets are still available for purchase here, by visiting the Bosse Field box office or calling (812) 435-8686.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 13, 2023

Evansville Falls in Heartbreaker in FLCS Game Two - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.