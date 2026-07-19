Erik Brooks Shakes the Defender and Jets into the House

Published on July 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Erik Brooks shakes off the defender and races into the end zone to cut into the Alouettes' lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 18, 2026

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