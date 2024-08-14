Erie Otters Release 2024-25 Promotions and Giveaways Calendar

August 14, 2024

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The most highly-anticipated promotional schedule in the Ontario Hockey League is finally here, as the Erie Otters look ahead to season 28 in the Flagship City.

Last season's beloved promotional calendar helped the team boast over a 10 percent increase in single-game attendance - and nearly 30 percent in the last five years - including multiple regular season Saturday night sellouts. From the return of fan-favorite promotions, to new and unique nights that promise to become popular, the 2024-25 season calendar truly has something to fit everyone's taste - from longtime fans to first-time attendees.

Senior Vice President of Business Operations Chad Westerburg and the Otters' marketing & promotions team worked to craft a schedule reflective of the excitement and anticipation to come from the team on the ice - one that returned to the OHL playoffs last season.

"We want to create an environment that is entertaining and exciting for fans to not only watch competitive hockey, but to have fun while being at Erie Insurance Arena." said Westerburg, "With bigger and more frequent giveaways, special character appearances, new promotional nights, and bands, there will be something here for everyone this season. We can't wait to get started on September 28."

Mark your calendars, find your favorite promotions, and get ready for the 28th season of hockey in downtown Erie - Otters style!

SEPTEMBER

For the 28th time in team history, the Erie Otters take the ice for the Home Opener (pres. by Erie County Community College [EC3]) at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 28. Hours before doors open and the Otters take the ice, the organization will host its third-annual Home Opener Fan Fest, featuring live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and more.

When the doors officially open, the first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a free Erie Otters / EC3 tee shirt, as the Otters prepare for the first battle against the Brampton Steelheads. Looking to commemorate the start of the new season? Why not take a photo with friends in front of the bright, big balloon and light display from Rubber Ducky Balloon Designs around the concourse!

OCTOBER

Spend less, get more! This season, we're continuing to start your weekend happy with 3-2-1 Fridays! Every Friday home game - starting on Friday, October 11 - fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light, $2 hot dogs, and $1 popcorn until the start of the third period. More bang for your buck every Friday night for another year! This kickoff to happy hour will also feature our annual Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 1500 fans and the only home game of the season against North Bay.

Grab your quarters and get ready to level up! On Saturday, October 12, we're kicking it back old school to the arcade days for Retro Game Night. With Wreck-It Windsor in town, the Super Otto Brothers will look to claim the High Score in a winning effort. Plenty of retro fun will be abound and around the concourse.

Thursday is the new Friday, people say. On Thursday, October 17 the Kingston Frontenacs make their only trip to Erie for a Thirsty Thursday! Look forward to happy hour deals and a night of fun downtown before the work week ends.

Chills & thrills await as the Eerie Otters come to town for the Halloween Spooktacular. Rock those costumes a few days early, and get ready for a costume contest, trick-or-treating in the concourse, and a spooky Saturday to go into Halloween. Leave the candy buckets at home - the first 1500 fans in the arena will receive an Otters Pillowcase.

NOVEMBER

Yeeeeeeeee-haw! Just in time for long autumn nights and hunting season, the Otters kick it southern style on November 2 for Country Night. Giving back to our community is a critical part of the Otters' mission in Erie. For this game night, we team up with Wegman's of Erie for our inaugural Score To End Hunger Food Drive to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank. More details on specifics, giveaways, and more will be announced closer to the game night. Help us help Erie!

During Military Family Month, the Otters honor those who serve and have served in the United States and Canadian Militaries on Military Appreciation Night (pres. by Your Central Western Toyota Dealer). The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive an Otters Camo Hat thanks to Toyota. On top of our ceremonies for all the branches of the militaries, the Otters will also take the ice in warm ups in a specialty military-themed jersey. After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Disabled American Veterans Chapter 73. All gave some, Some gave all.

Sault Ste. Marie comes to town for one-night-only on Friday, November 22 - don't miss this exciting Western Conference battle. It's also a 3-2-1 Friday - fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light, $2 hot dogs, and $1 popcorn until the start of the third period.

The Otters and Highmark Caring Place (Erie) combine forces once more for the third-annual Children's Grief Awareness Night (pres. by Highmark Caring Place) on Saturday, November 23. This one-of-a-kind theme night in sports has grown every year, and this year is no different. The 2024 edition of CGAN will HCP outfit the Otters in a Children's Grief-inspired specialty game jersey, adorned with the baby blue colors. Following the game, fans will have the chance to auction to own this beautiful jersey, with all proceeds benefiting HCP in Erie. It's okay to not be okay.

An all-new tradition is underway in Erie, PA - on Wednesday, November 27 it's a celebration of Bears & Beers (pres. by Rebich Investments). This pre-Thanksgiving night of fun will be headlined by happy hour drink specials leading into the 16th Annual Teddy Bear Toss after the Otters' first goal of the game - fitting with the Owen Sound Attack in town. To make the night even more memorable, the first 1500 fans will receive an Otters' Goalie Glove Oven Mitt (pres. by Rebich Investments), just in time to cook turkey dinner on Thursday. This is sure to be your family's favorite way to celebrate the holiday season; bring your bears and have fun.

The penultimate month of the year comes to a close on Saturday, November 30 for Family Game Night with the Flint Firebirds in town. Get ready for an interactive evening of family games all around the concourse, and hilarious hijinks with fans competing in minute-to-win-it style games on the videoboard and in-arena. Get in it to win it!

DECEMBER

Get ready to Jingle Bell Rock! Our first home game of December is Saturday the 14th for Winter Wonderland Night (pres. by Rebich Investments). We're bringing the holiday season indoors with holiday season vibes, a very special Ugly Sweater game jersey, appearances from Santa Claus and the Grinch, and a Player Ornament Set (pres. by Rebich Investments) for the first 1500 fans. This holiday-themed game will also host our 4th Annual Charity Sock Toss benefitting Community Shelter Services. Fans are encouraged to bring new, packaged socks to toss on the ice during the first intermission. This charitable initiative has donated over 8000 pairs of socks to those in need during harsh Erie winters, and with your help, the Otters can make it over 10,000 in four years. Help us ensure that Happy Holidays are here!

Returning from the holiday break, the Otters' celebrate our community's proud sport heritage with 60 Years of Hockey Hist-Erie (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health). In 1964, the Erie Lions officially took the ice as Erie's first high-level hockey team, and 60 years later we celebrate the Lions, Blades, Golden Blades, Panthers, and Otters' legacy in NWPA. The team will take the ice in a specialty jersey that encompasses elements of every team in Erie's pro hockey history, and the first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a Replica Mini-Banner (pres. by Stairways Behavioral Health) that celebrates all five teams. Sweet 60 looks good on Erie!

There's no better way to go into the new year than with our annual New Year's Rockin' Eve Night (pres. by Printing Concepts)! This special Tuesday night game will have a 6:00 P.M. puck drop in our only home game against Brantford, with the first 1500 fans getting a 2025 Team Calendar (pres. by Printing Concepts). Before the ball drops, grab your skates and join our players on the ice for a memorable Post-Game Skate.

JANUARY

Can you SMELL, what Otto's cookin'?! 2025 is here, and we're putting the E-I-A in wrestlEmanIA for Wrestling Night on Saturday, January 4. Teaming up with Erie's Revenge Pro Wrestling, get ready to rock your championship belt, your favorite mask, and get ready to boo the Heels for a high-octane night.

For the first time this season, the defending Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit come to town on Friday, January 10. It's also a 3-2-1 Friday - fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light, $2 hot dogs, and $1 popcorn until the start of the third period.

The stars of tomorrow are the highlight of today! On Saturday, January 11 it's a celebration of a growing favorite promotion, Youth Sports Night. Adorned in their team jerseys, this night is sure to be full of future sports stars from the Erie region and beyond. The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a free Ty Henry Bobblehead (pres. by Rebich Investments) - celebrating our latest Otter taken in the NHL Entry Draft. Get your team together for a celebratory night.

After time away from home, the Otters return on January 24 for a regional rivalry showdown with Niagara. It's another January 3-2-1 Friday - fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light, $2 hot dogs, and $1 popcorn until the start of the third period.

Otters Nation - Assemble! From caped crusaders to spandexed supers, we're celebrating heroics on Superhero Night (pres. by Grady's Decision). The Otters will take the ice for pregame in a superhero-themed warm-up jersey (benefitting Grady's Decision) and welcome your favorite heroes to our fortress of solitude. Feeling like a hero? Community Blood Bank will be hosting a Hockey Gives Blood blood drive in the East End Suites during the game, with donating fans getting an exclusive tee shirt.

FEBRUARY

School is back in session to start February! On the morning of Tuesday, February 4, school's out for the Otters for the School Day Game against Guelph. Students will have the chance to learn more about the Otters, hockey, and the science and math behind the game with our Education Packets. On the ice, educational entertainment will delight and teach students of all ages.

It's time to birthday bash! On Saturday, February 8, Otto's birthday celebration gets underway in the fan-favorite Mascot Mania (pres. by Chick-fil-A). How better to celebrate the birthday otter than with his favorite friends from all around the Tri-States will be out for photos, games on the ice, and general wackiness around the arena. This night of hilarity will be a delight for the whole family!

With the Oshawa Generals in town for the only time this season on Friday, February 21, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light, $2 hot dogs, and $1 popcorn until the start of the third period.

The Force is strong with these fans! The always-popular Star Wars Night (pres. by the Millcreek Mall) strikes back to close the month on Saturday, February 22 - as the London 'Knights of Ren' come to town. This is episode four of Erie and London playing on Star Wars Night in the last four seasons. The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a free LED Foam Glow Stick (pres. by the Millcreek Mall). All around the concourse, fan favorite characters from the Star Wars saga will be in attendance for photo opportunities, and in-game, plenty of intergalactic fun will be had. This game was a sellout in 2023 and 2024, and Otters fans are expected to do it again.

MARCH

Dropping the mitts to fight for a cause! In collaboration with UPMC, Hockey Fights Cancer (pres. by UPMC Health Plan & UPMC Hamot) weekend begins at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 1. The Otters will be adorned in Cancer Awareness specialty jerseys to benefit the Hamot Health Foundation. Around the concourse will be balloon & light displays from Rubber Ducky Balloon Designs. Saturday's game will also be the kickoff to UPMC's Member Appreciation Weekend - all members of the UPMC Health Plan, keep your eyes out in February for your voucher for free tickets to the weekend's games.

HFC and UPMC Member Appreciation Weekend all come to a close simultaneously on Sunday, March 2 for Sunday Family Funday. On top of the 4:00 P.M. start time, every Sunday during the season, the first 500 kids in the door receive a free popcorn and soft drink. This edition of our Sunday Funday will happen in collaboration with WCTL 106.3 for Faith & Family Night - featuring a day of faith-based fun for all. Church groups are invited to close out their weekend with us!

It's a Femininomenon! On Friday, March 7, the Otters host the fourth-annual Women's Empowerment Night (pres. by Erie Women's Empowerment). As an organization with a history of strong, empowered women leading the way, the Otters are thrilled to encourage and teach the next generation of women professionals. The team will skate out in specialty warm-up jerseys designed by a local woman artist during pregame. During the night, the Otters and Erie Women's Empowerment will welcome women-owned businesses out for a Women's Vendor Fair around the concourse - including the winners of our Women-owned Business of the Month contests. Leading up to the night, the two organizations will co-host a Women Leaders webinar, showcasing the women trailblazing in business, in hockey, and beyond! Who runs the world?!

It's a youth revolution! One of the most popular promotions of the last three seasons is back - it's the Kids Takeover Game (pres. by expERIEnce Children's Museum) on Saturday, March 8. The kids of Erie and surrounding counties will once again take over the jobs of game night - from Junior Public Address Announcer to our Kids' Coaching Staff, and all the mayhem in between. Alongside United Way of Erie County's Community Schools Program, the Otters logo and player headshots will be designed entirely by local students for the night.

Love to hit the links? We've got the perfect night FORE you! Our penultimate Saturday home game is Golf Night on Saturday, March 15. Around the concourse will be your chance to work on your play on the greens with a putt-putt course. More fun is to be announced as we get ready for golfing weather.

There's no bigger party in Erie than that of a St. Patrick's Day Celebration (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles), and while the Otters may not play on the day of the holiday, the team will still celebrate in style on Sunday, March 16. The first 1500 fans in the arena will receive a free 2024-25 Team Card Set (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles), with a special post-game autograph signing around the concourse. As well, every Sunday during the season, the first 500 kids in the door receive a free popcorn and soft drink. Wear your green garb and get ready for a night of fun downtown - before your night of fun downtown!

Sun and Sand aren't too far away! Saturday, March 22 is the first celebration of the summer sun and lazy days on the beach for Tiki Luau Night (pres. by Rebich Investments). Our final Saturday home game of the season is about to get tropical - the first 1500 fans in the arena will be outfitted in the finest threads of an Otters' Hawaiian Shirt (pres. by Rebich Investments). Don't waste away in Margaritaville before you get to the most tropical night of 2025.

All good things must come to an end, and on Sunday, March 23, the final regular season game occurs for Fan Appreciation Night (pres. by Plyler Entry Systems). The first 1500 fans in attendance will receive a free 2024-25 Erie Otters team poster (pres. by Plyler Entry Systems), and every Sunday during the season, the first 500 kids in the door receive a free popcorn and soft drink. We say thank you to the best fans in hockey by welcoming in the rival London Knights to close out regular season play - and hopefully begin to rev up for the 2025 OHL Playoffs! After the game, head to the Flagship City Food Hall for a special post-game party at ippa Pizza Napoletana with exclusive food and drink specials just for our fans.

Giveaways, specialty nights, and appearances all season long - the year of the Otter is ahead! Don't miss a single moment of the new year of Otters Hockey; 2024-25 Full Season Tickets are on sale now for as low as $12/game.

Presale for Single Game Tickets will go on-sale to Ticket Package Holders at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 20, and for the general public at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 23.

