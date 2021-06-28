Eric Wagaman Named Southeast League Player of the Week

Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons INF Eric Wagaman was named Player of the Week for the week of June 21st - 27th. During that week, Wagaman batted .571 (8-for-214) w/ 2 HR, 9 RBI, and a .588 OBP.

