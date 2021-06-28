NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Eric Wagaman Named Southeast League Player of the Week

June 28, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons News Release


Tampa, Fla. - Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons INF Eric Wagaman was named Player of the Week for the week of June 21st - 27th. During that week, Wagaman batted .571 (8-for-214) w/ 2 HR, 9 RBI, and a .588 OBP.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...

Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 28, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central