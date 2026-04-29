Eras of the WNBA: the 2010s
Published on April 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video
The 2010s changed the game.
From dynasty battles to unforgettable Finals moments, this decade set a new standard
#WNBATipOff presented by @CarMax
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 29, 2026
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