Episode 25: Saskatchewan Star Austin Shanks + Semifinals Analysis

May 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Austin Shanks joins the show to talk about the Saskatchewan vs. Halifax series; Maki and Coop unpack the semifinals and look ahead to the Finals.







