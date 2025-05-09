Episode 25: Saskatchewan Star Austin Shanks + Semifinals Analysis
May 9, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Austin Shanks joins the show to talk about the Saskatchewan vs. Halifax series; Maki and Coop unpack the semifinals and look ahead to the Finals.
