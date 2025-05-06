Episode 24: Saskatchewan Star Austin Shanks + Semifinals Weekend Recap
May 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Austin Shanks joins the show to discuss Saskatchewan's Semifinal Game 1 victory and the team's mindset as they gear up for next weekend. Maki and Coop recap the Bandits series win.
