Episode 24: Saskatchewan Star Austin Shanks + Semifinals Weekend Recap

May 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Austin Shanks joins the show to discuss Saskatchewan's Semifinal Game 1 victory and the team's mindset as they gear up for next weekend. Maki and Coop recap the Bandits series win.

