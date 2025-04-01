Sports stats



NLL Vancouver Warriors

Episode 14: Vancouver's Christian Del Bianco + Week 18 Breakdown

April 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins are joined by Vancouver Warriors goalie Christian Del Bianco to discuss the tight playoff race; Maki and Coop break down the most pivotal victories from Week 18 as the March to May hits the homestretch.
