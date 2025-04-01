Episode 14: Vancouver's Christian Del Bianco + Week 18 Breakdown
April 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
Maki Jenner and Cooper Perkins are joined by Vancouver Warriors goalie Christian Del Bianco to discuss the tight playoff race; Maki and Coop break down the most pivotal victories from Week 18 as the March to May hits the homestretch.
Check out the Vancouver Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 1, 2025
- Riding a Three-Game Win Streak, Warriors Saddle up for Country Night - Vancouver Warriors
- Smith Named Gatorade Canada NLL Player of the Week for Week 18 - Rochester Knighthawks
- 'Find Ways to Win': Bandits Look Forward After Consecutive 1-Goal Losses - Buffalo Bandits
- Seals Head to Halifax for Critical Contest - San Diego Seals
- An Oral History of Dyson Williams' Saturday Night to Remember - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Warriors Stories
- Riding a Three-Game Win Streak, Warriors Saddle up for Country Night
- Keegan Bal Lifts Warriors Past Bandits with 10-Point Outing
- Warriors Win a Thriller in Buffalo, 13-12
- Game Day Preview - Warriors at Bandits
- Warriors Face Reigning NLL Champions in Matchup Six Years in the Making