Enrollment Open for 2023 Fang's Reading Club

GRAND CHUTE, WI - It is never too early to start thinking about reading and baseball! Registration is open for the 2023 edition of Fang's Reading Club. Teachers may begin enrolling their schools in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers program that encourages reading development in children from Kindergarten through fifth grade! This year's program is presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, Myndology, and Luv 2 Play Appleton. Teachers and reading coordinators have until December 31 to get involved in this program.

Registration can be done through this link on the Timber Rattlers website. You may also check out other details on the program at that link.

Personnel at participating schools have the flexibility to design the program to meet the needs of their students.

Fang's Reading Club provides the following:

An introductory letter to be sent to parents at the start of the program.

Baseball related verification aids to help parents and teachers track the progress of participants.

Information to aid schools in setting up their Family Night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

An easy, online ticket ordering option

A Timber Rattlers game ticket with a hot dog and soda voucher as part of their school's Family Night in 2023 are free to students who meet all their goals for the program. Sponsors and the Timber Rattlers will have a special prize waiting for those who complete the program at the ballpark when they attend their game!

You may also download this year's Reading Club brochure here.

There were 135 schools and over 35,000 students to participate in the program last year. This year's club can be even bigger with your help!

Contact Dayna Baitinger at dbaitinger@timberrattlers.com or (920) 733-4152 if you have any questions or would like to register your school for Fang's Reading Club.

