Enforcers Stave off Comeback in 4-3 Win, Lead Hilliard Cup 4-2

The Enforcers came into Port Huron after a rough series with the first placed River Dragons as Port Huron was looking to rebound from a sweep at home against Carolina. Both teams were looking to rise up after the FPHL announced the playoff format for this season as the top two teams will vie for the Ignite Cup. Elmira came into the game leading the season series 3-2 as these two teams are battling to get to six wins first and capture the Hilliard Cup during the regular season.

Elmira kicked off the scoring after having to kill two penalties in the first period, but Everett Thompson was able to pick up a loose puck in his defensive zone and carry it through two defenders before going forehand-backhand over Kurt Gutting's shoulder to give the Enforcers the 1-0 lead. Elmira got another one before the end of the first as Mitch Atkins found the back of the Port Huron net after winning a faceoff Atkins charged the front of the net and on a Brandon Tucker rebound Atkins pushed it behind Gutting for a 2-0 lead.

The Prowlers responded early in the second period however after getting the puck deep Port Huron sent a pass to Dalton Young who fired it toward Troy Passingham and after a deflection cut the lead to 2-1 just 27 seconds into the second period. The Prowlers found the tying goal just 3 minutes later off another faceoff play ended up seeing a shot stopped by Passingham from the point bounced onto Dalton Jay's stick to tie up the game at 2 a piece. The Enforcers were able to respond late in the second after dumping the puck in Carter Shinkaruk threw a pass out front and Bryce Martin pinched in deep in the slot and rocketed it past Gutting to put Elmira back up 3-2. With 1:50 left to go Dalton Jay passed across to Thomas Munichello who was able to find room behind Passingham to tie the game back up at 3 a side.

The third period saw Mighty Joe Young enter the game in relief of Troy Passingham and Young was tested early, but stood tall. After a controversial penalty call the Enforcers were short handed, but Blake Peavey used his stick to break up a pass across the blue line and went streaking on a breakaway before going forehand backhand and past Gutting to give Elmira a 4-3 lead with just 6:08 to go in the third period.

Passingham stopped 29 of 32 while Young stopped 12 of 12 to earn the win.

Elmira pushes their lead in the Hilliard Cup to 4-2 and will look to put a stranglehold on the series tomorrow night, a 7:30 start, which will once again be brought to you on the Prowlers Youtube feed.

