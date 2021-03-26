FPHL Announces 2021 Postseason Format, Teams to Play for Ignite Cup

March 26, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has announced its postseason format to determine a playoff champion in the 2021 shortened hockey season.

The top two teams by points percentage that meet the necessary threshold of games to be considered for the regular season championship (16 games played) will meet in a 5-game series set to start as early as April 23 and end as late as May 5.

The two teams will compete for the postseason championship which will be known this season as the Ignite Cup.

"We're thrilled to be able to see the finish line on a 2021 season and be able to announce this postseason format" FPHL commissioner Don Kirnan said. "It also helps our current participating teams to be able to have a presenting partner in the trophy name for each of our teams that have been so great in helping us be able to put on FPHL hockey where we could this season."

Dates, times, and locations will be finalized by the participating teams as the season winds down and gets closer to the Ignite Cup series. The winner of the series will be crowned the 2021 FPHL Ignite Cup champion.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.