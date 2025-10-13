Endo with the Cheeky Touch and Maiara Niehues with a Breakaway Finish to Seal It for Angel City!

Published on October 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.