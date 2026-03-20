Empire Makes Strategic Changes to Continue Recent Momentum

Published on March 19, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers announced today that team captain Robert Palmer has been named Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. The move comes on the heels of the team showing a strong reaction and winning 6-3 at Milwaukee with Palmer serving as player-coach. The Strykers are also actively engaged in productive conversations with former Head Coach Onua Obasi about transitioning him into a new, high-level position within the organization.

Managing Partner Jeff Burum emphasized his deep respect for Obasi and optimism about the prospect of keeping the Englishman involved in a key role.

"We have nothing but the utmost appreciation for Onua, his expertise, and the incredibly hard work he has put into this club," said Burum. "He has been a tremendous leader for us, and we believe shifting his responsibilities will help take the Strykers to the next level. We've had very positive, forward-looking talks, and we're hopeful that we can continue working together in a way that allows us to benefit from everything Onua brings to the table."

Burum added that the decision to formally appoint Palmer reflects the team's performance against the Wave and a belief the MASL veteran was able to ignite among his teammates.

"In professional sports, sometimes a change - even a difficult and unconventional one - can shift the psychology of a group," he said. "It's not about one approach being better than another, but about creating a different energy that has come at the right time for us. We saw a positive, collective response at Milwaukee, and with a playoff berth on the line, we feel it's important to keep drawing on that momentum."

Onua Obasi expressed his fondness for the organization and his enthusiasm about remaining involved.

"It's been my honor coaching the Strykers, and I believe in the team I've helped put together," he said. "I understand that certain situations may call for unconventional measures, and I respect the decision. I'm grateful for the way the club has handled everything and for the open-minded exchange about how I can keep contributing in a meaningful way. The prospect of helping shape our future growth is very exciting."

The Empire Strykers have everything left to play for in their final two fixtures of the regular season. After taking on Utica away on Sunday, March 22, they return home to Ontario for a huge doubleheader the following Sunday, March 29. While a Strykers women's team will take on a San Diego Sockers women's team in a high-profile exhibition match, the men will later battle the St. Louis Ambush with their playoff fates potentially still in doubt. Tickets are available here.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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