Emeralds Blank Indians to Take High-A West Championship, Remarkable Season Comes to an End

SPOKANE, Wash. - A magical season and remarkable Redband Rally to make the High-A West Playoffs came to an end on Friday. The Eugene Emeralds shutout the Spokane Indians, 5-0, in Game Four of the High-A West Championship Series presented by R'nR RV Center, SWX-TV, 93.7 The Mountain, and 103.5 The Game. Eugene wins the first ever High-A West Championship. Including their time in the Northwest League, the Ems have won three league titles in the last five seasons.

In the fifth inning, Eugene's Marco Luciano unloaded on a two-run home run to left-center field to give the Emeralds some cushion, 3-0. The shortstop finished 2-for-3.

Eugene starter Ryan Murphy continued his dominance of High-A West competition. The right-hander allowed just two hits over five shutout innings, while striking out seven batters.

Offense was hard to come by in the loss for Spokane. Hunter Stovall, Brenton Doyle, and Niko Decolati delivered the lone hits of the game. The Indians were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

In four games in the championship series, Eugene hit .321 while Spokane hit just .203. On the mound, the Emeralds sported a 2.50 ERA while Spokane had a 6.17 ERA.

Eugene launched the long ball all season against Spokane. The Ems hit 32 home runs in 18 regular seasons games and crushed 9 dingers in four postseason games.

LOOKING BACK ON THE 2021 SEASON

The 2021 Spokane Indians season will be remembered for one of the most remarkable playoff pushes in franchise history. Going into the game on August 3rd, the Spokane Indians trailed the Everett AquaSox by 14.5 games for first place in the league standings. By September 3rd, the Indians had a one game lead on Everett for the top spot in the High-A West.

The Indians earned a playoff berth for the fifth-consecutive season behind a consistent starting rotation and group of high character, gritty players.

2021 marked the return of long season baseball to the Inland Northwest, and a sign for promising seasons ahead partnered with the Colorado Rockies organization.

In addition to making the inaugural High-A West Championship Series, this year's Spokane Indians squad also saw two players rise through the ranks from Spokane to The Show. Colton Welker & Ryan Feltner each made their major league debut after playing at Avista Stadium this season.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Opening Day for the 2022 High-A West regular season is scheduled for Friday, April 8th. The Spokane Indians will announce the 2022 schedule sometime next week.

