Elotes Win Final Game of the First Half, Second Half Title in Sight

June 30, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Elotes (15-11) won 9-6 against the O'Fallon Hoots (17-11) on Sunday afternoon at NelsonCorp Field snapping a three-game losing streak, the longest such streak of the season.

Key player performances were instrumental in the Elotes' victory. Rayth Petersen delivered a standout performance, driving in four runs with a crucial double in the sixth inning. Noah Gordon also made a significant impact, going 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double. James Hackett contributed with two hits and an RBI, while Blake Timmons and Cougar Cooke each reached base multiple times, setting the stage for the team's big inning. On the mound, Jai Jensen secured the win, and Jack Turgasen closed out the game with a strong two-inning save.

The game began with strong defensive plays from both teams, keeping the scoreboard empty until the fourth inning. The Hoots were the first to break through, with Henry Zenor leading the charge by reaching base and scoring on a double by Baden Hackworth. Hackworth, who had an impressive game, furthered the Hoots' lead by scoring on Bryson Lofton's double to center field, making it 2-0.

In the fifth inning, the Hoots extended their lead to 3-0, capitalizing on a wild pitch that allowed Tyler Lang to score. However, the Elotes quickly responded in the bottom of the fifth. Noah Gordon scored on a groundout by Rayth Petersen, and Cougar Cooke reached base on an error, allowing Jesse Contreras to score and narrowing the gap to 3-2.

The sixth inning was the turning point of the game. The Elotes tied the game with a two-RBI double by Gordon, bringing home James Hackett and Connor Giusti. Petersen then delivered a bases-clearing double, driving in three more runs to give the Elotes a commanding 7-4 lead. A sacrifice fly by Jalen Martinez and an RBI single by Hackett extended the lead to 9-4. Although Hackworth's two-run homer in the eighth inning brought the Hoots closer, Turgasen's solid relief pitching in the final innings ensured the Elotes held on for the win.

With the first half of the season settled, the LumberKings set their sights on clinching the second half of the season as the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp will host the Northwest Division Championship game on August 1. Both Springfield and Burlington have struggled in the first half finishing multiple games under .500.

The Clinton LumberKings will play the Normal CornBelters on Monday, July 1 at 6:30 for the final home game of the three-game home set at NelsonCorp Field. Fans can purchase tickets on lumberkings.com, listen to the game on WCCI-FM 100.3, or stream games live on PLTV.

