Elks Sign A.C. Leonard, Five Other to Practice Roster

September 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added six players to their practice roster, including former East Division All-Star A.C. Leonard (DL), the club announced Saturday.

In addition, the Elks have signed American Myles Brooks (DB), American Dontay Demus Jr (WR), National Campbell Fair (K), American John McCartan (DL), and American Eric Miller (OL) to the team's expanded practice roster.

Leonard rejoins the Elks after spending the 2023 season in the Green and Gold. The Palatka, FL native was the Double E's co-leader in sacks last year with 12, tying former Elks DL Jake Ceresna for second in the league behind the B.C. Lions Mathieu Betts.

Leonard is a veteran of 108 CFL games over eight seasons, recording 51 sacks and 280 defensive tackles over the course of his career. He was named an East Division All-Star back in 2018 as a member of the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Brooks joins the Elks after a brief stint on the Montreal Alouettes. The 23-year-old recorded one special teams tackle in his lone game with the Alouettes this season. Brooks spent his college career playing three seasons with Stephen F. Austin State University (2019-2021), before playing his final college season with Louisiana Tech University. In 12 games with the Bulldogs, Brooks recorded 29 total tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass defended, and forced one fumble.

Prior to his time with the Alouettes, Brooks spent time with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Dontay Demus Jr as a member of the Maryland Tarapins. Photo Courtesy Maryland Athletics Demus Jr spent five years (2018-2022) at the University Maryland where he suited up for 47 games with the Tarapins. The 6-foot-3, 220 pound wide receiver finished his college career with 128 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Washington D.C. Product is second all-time in Tarapins history in 100-yard games (7), fifth in career touchdowns, seventh in yards, and ninth in receptions.

Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old signed with the Baltimore Ravens where he spent time on the teams practice roster. Demus Jr was also briefly a member of the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, prior to the league's merger with the XFL.

Campbell Fair kicking with the Ottawa Gee-Gees. Fair is a former 2023 Calgary Stampeders draft pick (sixth round, 51st overall) who spent four seasons with the University of Ottawa. In his five seasons with the Gee-Gees, The Ontario native connected on 48 of 68 field goal attempts with 69 converts. The 24-year-old was named a Second-Team OUA All-Star in his final year at the University of Ottawa (2022).

John McCartan as a member of the Oregon State Beavers. Photo Courtesy: Oregon State Athletics McCartan suited up in 54 games over his six-year career with the Oregon State Beavers (2018-2023), notching 9.5 sacks, 132 total tackles, four interceptions, and 20 tackles-for-loss. In his final season at Oregon State, McCartan played in all 13 games for the Beavers, racking up 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks.

In addition to his college career, McCartan spent time with the NFL's Chicago Bears during 2024 training camp.

Eric Miller as a member of the Louisville Cardinals. Photo Courtesy: Louisville Athletics Miller played five seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers before finishing his college career with the Louisville Cardinals. The 24-year-old earned an All-ACC honorable mention in 2023, starting 14 games for the Cardinals and only allowing two sacks and 24 quarterback hurries over 920 blocking snaps. As a member of the Boilermakers, the Mason, OH native appeared in 44 games between 2019-2022.

Miller signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals following the NFL draft, but was waived prior to the end of training camp.

The Elks are currently on bye week but will return to action on Saturday, September 21, when they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium. Game time is 5 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED TO PRACTICE ROSTER

A.C. Leonard | AMER | 6'2 | 250 LBS | 1992-01-15 | Palatka, FL | Tennessee State

SIGNED TO EXPANDED PRACTICE ROSTER

Myles Brooks | AMER | DB | 6'1 | 198 LBS | 2001-01-21 | Pflugerville, TX | Louisiana Tech

Dontay Demus Jr | AMER | WR | 6'3 | 220 LBS | 2000-09-26 | Washington, DC | Maryland

Campbell Fair | NAT | K | 6'1 | 180 LBS | 2000-04-10 | Oakville, ON | Ottawa

John McCartan | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 253 LBS | 1999-09-24 | ¬â¹ Rancho Santa Margarita, CA | Oregon State

Eric Miller | AMER | OL | 6'7 | 305 LBS | 2000-01-29 | Mason, OH | Louisville

Canadian Football League Stories from September 14, 2024

